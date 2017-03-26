Falher Council Notebook – March 10, 2017

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on March 10, the council for the Town of Falher passed a motion to host a meeting regarding the baseball diamond reserve.

Those to be present at that meeting include the municipality’s recreation committee, the directory of community services, the director of public works, the Honey Festival committee and the users. They will discuss the work to be done and the cost-sharing arrangements.

Smoky River Manatees

Council passed a motion to enter into a lease agreement with the Smoky River Manatees for use of the Falher Regional Pool in 2017.

Council also approved the 2017 pool fees, which are listed in a town notice on this page.

CAO Adele Parker notes that the pool rates haven’t increased since 2014. The rate increase this year is due to several water price increases, staff wage increases and the provincial government’s carbon tax.

Central Falher Area Structure Plan

Council gave first reading to the Central Falher Area Structure Plan.

It will be advertised in the Smoky River Express and a public hearing will be held during the council meeting on April 10.

Smoky River Airport Commission

Council approved the sum of $21,933.34 as the Town of Falher’s share for the Smoky River Airport Commission for 2017.

The other municipalities have to approve their shares of the operating costs for 2017 as well.

Next meeting

The next council meeting for the Town of Falher will be on April 10, beginning at 7 p.m. in the council chamber.