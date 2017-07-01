Falher council gives first reading for party wall

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on June 12, council for the Town of Falher gave first reading to Bylaw No. 17-05, for the addition of a party wall.

This is a wall to be built on a property of an adjoining structure and shared by both properties.

The bylaw was to be advertised in the Smoky River Express and council will hold a public hearing on the matter during their next meeting in July.

Agreement approvals

Council has committed to enter into agreements with the Falher Pirates and the Falher Curling Club regarding the use of their respective facilities for the 2017/18 season.

Council also approved a motion to transfer sole ownership of the baseball bases, pitchers mounds and home plates to Smoky River Ball.