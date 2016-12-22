Falher council approves interim budget for 2017

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During their meeting on Dec. 12, council for the Town of Falher approved the municipality’s 2017 interim budget.

Municipal support for next year’s Honey Festival turned down Council will send a letter to the Honey Festival Committee, to explain that administration will not provide support for next year’s event.

The committee had requested the municipality’s support in a previous letter.

Repeal of Northeast Area Structure Plan

Council approved Bylaw 16-08, which repeals the Northeast Area Structure Plan.

Council held a public hearing prior to the start of their meeting, but no one spoke for or against the issue.

Council then gave second and third readings to formalize the repeal.

Waste commission advises of $1.50 per capita increase

The Smoky River Waste Commission has advised of a $1.50 per capita increase for 2017.

Council has approved a motion to subsidize residents at that level.

Gym lease for FRRC approved Council approved the gym lease for the Falher Regional Recreation Complex, which is effective Jan. 1, 2017, with no changes.