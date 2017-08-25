Falher council approves $2 per capita for STARS over four years

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on Aug. 14, the council for the Town of Falher approved $2 per capital for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society.

This money will be provided from 2018 through 2021.

Glenda Farnden, the STARS fundraiser for the organization’s operations in Grande Prairie, made a presentation prior to council’s funding approval.

Restrictive covenant for new subdivision

Council passed a motion to prevent consolidation of single dwelling/residential lots in the new subdivision, Honey Vista Estates.

Council also passed a motion which will no longer allow residents to have two or more lots on one tax roll. They must now consolidate the lots to form one lot for this purpose.

Municipality to apply for FCM grant

Council approved a motion for the Town of Falher to apply for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Asset Management Program, for funding up to $50,000.

Letters of Support

Council approved a letter of support for the Smoky River Manatees Swim Club.

The letter is for their application to the Community Facilities Enhancement Program, for funding for tile, equipment and concrete work for the Falher Regional Pool.

Council also approved a letter of support for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association’s CFEP application, for year-round usage of the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

A letter of support will also be provided for the Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency’s internship program.