Falher council accepts waste and water rate increases for 2018

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on Dec. 11, the Town of Falher Council accepted the Smoky River Waste Commission rate increase of $3.25 per disposal fee and the Smoky River Water Commission rate increase of $.40 per cubic meter, which will become effective Jan. 1, 2018.



Council agreed to subsidize the Falher users through municipal reserves and approved a $1.50 increase in the waste disposal fee, from $10.25 to $11.75 per month, and a 20-cent increase from $4.75 to $4.95 per cubic metre for water. The truck fill rate will increase by $1, to $8 per cubic metre.



Council also approved an increase in the subscription rates for the Smoky River Express, which is part of the Town of Falher’s 2018 budget.

$64,500 approved provisionally for Falher Regional Pool renovations



Council approved a motion to provide up to $64,500 towards renovations for the Falher Regional Pool.



However, this amount would be reduced if the municipality is successful in its grant application under the Community Facility Enhancement Program with Alberta Culture and Tourism.

Amendment to allow signage on commercial property



Council approved second and third readings for Bylaw No. 17-11, allowing for signage on commercial properties.

Janitorial agreement extension



Council approved a one-year extension for the municipality’s janitorial agreement with Nicole Maure.

Falher Intermunicipal Library



Council approved the appointment of Raoul Johnson as a board member for the Falher Intermunicipal Library, with Luc Levesque as the alternate.

Appointments



Council approved the appointment of Sylvain and Company as the municipality’s auditor for 2018.



Council also approved the appointment Compass Assessment Consultants as the assessor for the Town of Falher, for designated industrial properties.