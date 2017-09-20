Falher council approves spray park schedule for spring, summer 2018

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on Sept. 11, the council for the Town of Falher approved the 2018 spray park schedule. The Richardson Pioneer Spray Park will be open from May 25 to Aug. 30, 2018.

Council also passed a motion to provide support for the sod, purchased by the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society, at the Honey Capital Park.

Falher Curling Club rentals

Council passed a motion to prohibit private rentals of the Falher Curling Club after 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

ATCO franchise fees

Council passed a motion to keep the franchise fees for ATCO Gas and ATCO Electric the same for 2018.

Falher Campground capacity

Council passed a motion to send a letter to the Honey Festival Committee, about how the Falher Campground capacity will be handled in 2018.

Regional Safety Codes provider

Council passed a motion to proceed with a study for a regional safety codes provider.

RCMP incentives

Council passed a motion to provide incentives for an RCMP member to live in Falher.

Public Works equipment sale

Council passed a motion to sell the municipality’s old fire truck.