Falher council gives approval to party wall provision in land-use bylaw

During their meeting on July 17, the council for the Town of Falher gave second and third readings to the ‘party wall’ provision for the municipality’s land-use bylaw.

A public hearing was held prior to the council meeting, but no one spoke for or against the provision.

Council gave first reading to the provision during their June meeting and then advertised it in the Smoky River Express.

Municipality to pursue FCM grant

Council approved a motion to apply for money under the Municipal Asset Management Program, which is offered by Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The Town of Falher will also support the other municipalities, which are applying for money under this program as well.

Councillor resignation

Marie St. Laurent has resigned from council and her position will not be filled until the next municipal election in October.

In preparation for the election, council passed a motion to increase the remuneration of the deputy returning officers from $220 to $240, plus $24 per hour for training.

The deadline to apply for nomination is noon on Sept. 16 and the election will be held Oct. 16.

Honey Festival 2017

Council passed a motion to charge $694.55 to the Honey Festival Committee, but then donate it back.

Public Works provided this amount of work to the Honey Festival, held June 16-18.