Falher council approves letter of support for FABuLAS grant application

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During their meeting on January 14, the council for the Town of Falher approved a letter of support for the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society.

FABuLAS is seeking money under the Community Facilities Enhancement Program to make improvements to the ball diamonds, located near the Villa Beausejour.

FABuLAS would do that work in partnership with Smoky River Minor Ball.

Reappointments to the Falher Intermunicipal Library

Council approved the reappointments of Jackie Hockey and Natasha Smit to the Falher Intermunicipal Library for two-year terms each, while Adele Parker was reappointed for one year.

The Village of Donnelly council also has to approve the reappointments, as that municipality is a partner in the library.

Smoky River FCSS funding for 2019

Council approved the municipality’s contribution of $8,969.25 to the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services’ 2019 budget.

The other municipalities – the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, the Town of McLennan, the Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville – must approved their contributions to that budget as well.

The Smoky River FCSS’s 2019 budget totals $208,936.25.

Also, council turned down a request by Peace Regional Victim Services for funding.

Job description changes

Council approved amendments for two job descriptions, one the director of public works and the other is the equipment operator.