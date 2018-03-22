Falher council approves a series of amendments to the municipality’s land use bylaw

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

During their meeting on March 12, the council for the Town of Falher approved a series of amendments to the municipality’s land use bylaw.



A public hearing was held for the amendments beforehand, and no one spoke for or against the amendments. Here they are, as spelled out in an advertisement published previously in the Smoky River Express.

Bylaw 18-01

Land use Bylaw Amendment No. 14-05

1. That a portion Plan 2653TR described as all that portion of 3rd Street East lying north of the production easterly across said street of the north limit of 4th Avenue South and south of the production easterly across the said street of the north boundary of Block Y said plan, be designated as High Density Residential (R-3).

2. That a portion of Plan 2653TR described as all that portion of 3rd Street East lying north of the production easterly across said street of the north boundary of Block Y said plan, be designated as Community (COM).

3. Replace the entire Section 4.3 Incomplete Forms Rejected with Section 4.3 Completed Development Permit Application.

4. Revise Section 5.4.2 from 17 days to 24 days to read as follows: 5.4.2 A development permit is automatically effective twenty-four (24) days after its issuance unless an appeal is lodged with the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

5. Revise Section 5.4.4 from 14 days to 21 days to read as follows: 5.4.4 A decision on a development permit application may be appealed within twenty-one (21) days after the decision has been made or deemed refused.

6. Remove Section 6.1.5(c) entirely.

Bylaw 18-03

Land Use Bylaw Amendment No. 14-05

1. Add the definition for “Residential Support Home” to Section 1.5.

2. Include Residential Support Home in the parking standards table in Section 6.2.3.

3. Add the use “Residential Support Home” to Section 7.5.1(b).

4. Add the use “Residential Support Home” to Section 7.6.1(b).

Bylaw 18-04

Land Use Bylaw Amendment No. 14-05

1. Rezone Lot 11, Block 5, Plan 1322973 from Heavy Industrial (M-2) to Light Industrial (M-1).

RCMP delegation

Cpl. Anita Doktor of the McLennan RCMP Detachment discussed what they would focus on in 2018, as well as what the legalization of marijuana would mean for their operations.

Accounts receivable write-offs

Council approved the amount of $121.01 in accounts receivable writeoffs for 2017.

Falher Regional Pool

Council approved an agreement with the Manatees Swim Club for using the Falher Regional Pool in 2018.

Council also approved a delay in pool renovations until after the facility closes for the season.

Falher Regional Recreation Complex

Council approved user agreements with the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association, Pond Hockey, the Twilight Figure Skating Club and the Yellow Jackets recreation team.

Council turned down a requested from the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association’s Atoms team for a donation.

But the Town of Falher will provide the team with pins.

McLennan Victory Life Church

Council approved a donation of $300 for their Church in the Park event, which will be held in the Honey Capital Park on July 29.

However, if the weather isn’t favourable for the event, the church will be allowed to hold it in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex as an alternative.

Gary Braithwaite resigns

Gary Braithwaite has given his resignation from Falher council.

Braithwaite submitted his resignation in writing on March 8.

A by-election will be held. Nomination day will be on April 9, with an election on May 7 if required.