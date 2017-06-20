Fairview RCMP Dismantle Marihuana Grow Operation

RCMP

News release

Fairview, Alberta – Fairview RCMP executed a search warrant at a rural property in Clearhills County on June 10, 2017. The search resulted in the seizure of 53 marihuana plants in various stages of cultivation.

Michael Larka, Merry Larka and Andy Larka of Fairview, AB have been charged with Production of Cannabis Marihuana under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with a court appearance of July 12, 2017 at Fairview Provincial Court.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Fairview RCMP at 780-835-2211 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).