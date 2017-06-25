Explore the outdoors and be safe

Kinuso and District Fish and Game Association was promoted at the event with co-ordinators Luke Bergen, left, and Colin Mackie.

Richard Froese
Spotlight

Spruce Point Park west of Kinuso was the scene of an Outdoor Expo on June 10 to promote safe and healthy outdoor activities.

Big Lakes County hosted the event with a grant of $1,495 from the Alberta Conservation Association, says organizer Pam Porter, Kinuso community co-ordinator for Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

“The objective of the event was to give youth the opportunity to learn how to fish safely and provide some water and camping safety tips,” says Porter, who notes that they intend to hold the event in the future.
“We also hoped that youth will increase their self-esteem, a respect for the outdoors and a love for fishing and outdoor activities.”

Participating partners included the Kinuso Volunteer Fire Department, Kinuso and District Fish and Game Association, Dave Booth Taxidermy, Lesser Slave Watershed Council, Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, Big Lakes County, Prairie Parent Link Centre of High Prairie, Alberta Conservation Association, Lesser Slave Lake Bird Observatory, the Canadian Red Cross, Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Faust RCMP, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and Alberta Parks and Environment.

Fire safety was promoted by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. Left-right, are Kinuso Girl Guides members Georgia Davis, Peyton Grayson, forester Tanis Blocka, Catherine Hubler and Lilly Graling.
Dave Booth Taxidermy of Kinuso shows some its products. Left-right, are employee Brody Teale, Madison Doerksen of Kinuso, Skylar Hill of Slave Lake and Jarrett Sand of Canyon Creek.
The Canadian Red Cross reminded people about water safety. Left-right, are volunteers Donna Twin and Susan Giesbrecht of Slave Lake.
Face-painting was fun for the children. Left-right, are Casey Stadneck and Andi Giroux, both of Edson, with faces painted by Tanya Auger with Prairie Parent Link Centre of High Prairie.
Charlee Samuelson of Kinuso Girl Guides gets ready to fight a wildfire for Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.
Big Lakes County barbecued hot dogs for lunch. Left-right, are Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services Kinuso community co-ordinator Pam Porter, Kinuso Fire Department members Myk Wesmid and Ray Sheldon, Big Lakes county employee Raul Paredes, and Jordan Panasiuk, county director of community services.
Gracie Churchill of the Kinuso Girl Guides poses as Bertie Beaver with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.
Young boys, left-right, Nolan King, 3, and Gryffin Daniels, 3, both of Whitecourt, run aground in a boat in the park.
Alberta Parks and Environment promoted fishing. Left-right, are Isaac Daniels, 5, and Grayson King, 5, both of Whitecourt, getting a lesson with senior fisheries biologist Myles Brown of Slave Lake.

