Explore the outdoors and be safe

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Spruce Point Park west of Kinuso was the scene of an Outdoor Expo on June 10 to promote safe and healthy outdoor activities.

Big Lakes County hosted the event with a grant of $1,495 from the Alberta Conservation Association, says organizer Pam Porter, Kinuso community co-ordinator for Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.

“The objective of the event was to give youth the opportunity to learn how to fish safely and provide some water and camping safety tips,” says Porter, who notes that they intend to hold the event in the future.

“We also hoped that youth will increase their self-esteem, a respect for the outdoors and a love for fishing and outdoor activities.”

Participating partners included the Kinuso Volunteer Fire Department, Kinuso and District Fish and Game Association, Dave Booth Taxidermy, Lesser Slave Watershed Council, Lesser Slave Forest Education Society, Big Lakes County, Prairie Parent Link Centre of High Prairie, Alberta Conservation Association, Lesser Slave Lake Bird Observatory, the Canadian Red Cross, Lakeshore Regional Police Service, Faust RCMP, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and Alberta Parks and Environment.