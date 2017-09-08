Everyone has a role to protect students on buses

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Everyone around school buses is responsible to protect students as they go to school and return home.

“Like school bus drivers, motorists, parents and students have a role to ensuring the safety of all students,” says Harry Davis, director of transportation for High Prairie School Division.

Buses in the region also transport students of Northland School Division and Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

Davis advises everyone to beware of students and their roles.

-Motorists:

Watch for students and children crossing roads and prepare to slow down and stop as required.

REMEMBER! The biggest danger to children is when they are getting on or off the bus.

Red means STOP. Be aware of school zones and speed limits (30ks/hr between 8-9 9:30 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 3-4:30 p.m.).

Falher is 30 kms/hr from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

-Parents:

Parents should take the time to discuss school bus safety with their children, that they are properly dressed for weather conditions, have a safe place for kids to go if they miss the bus and never take rides from strangers.

-Student passengers:

Be at the bus stop five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive, wait for the bus in a “safe zone” away from the road (two to three giant steps away).

Use the handrail when entering or leaving the bus, never run on the bus, take your seat immediately.

The bus must come to a complete stop and doors must be open before leaving your seat.

Always take four or five large steps away from the bus (out of the danger zone) before stopping.

-Bus drivers:

High Prairie School Division’s professional operators are expected to abide by company rules and regulations, the Alberta Traffic and/or School Act and provide students with safe and timely transportation to and from their intended destination.