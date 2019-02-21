Eveline Charles Academy scholarships offered

Richard Froese

For The Express

Four scholarships are being offered for the new Eveline Charles Academy that opened last year in Peace River.



Charles grew up in the Falher area and operates Eveline Charles Salons and Day Spas and Eveline Charles Academy.



Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) and Eveline Charles Academy (ECA) have created the Eveline Charles Homecoming Beauty Scholarships for four deserving students, says an HFCRD news release dated Feb. 13.



These full scholarships, sponsored by HFCRD and ECA, are exclusively for current and former HFCRD students who are entering either the world-renowned hairstyling and barbering, or professional esthetics programs at the new ECA Peace River campus at Glenmary School.



“We are very excited to partner with the Eveline Charles Academy to offer this scholarship that will greatly benefit our students,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.



“We hope this scholarship will give students the opportunity to pursue their dreams without any financial burden.



“We encourage all current and former HFCRD students to consider applying for this exciting opportunity valued at over $15,000.”



To enter, students must submit an essay of 300-400 words on what it means to be from the north and why they want to attend ECA, and create a one minute video explaining why they want to work in the beauty industry.



All applicants must complete the 16 pre-requisite credits or the pre-requisite online program by May 1, submit an academic character reference and must be an HFCRD student or graduate under the age of 25.



Submissions can be sent to jody.bekevich@hfcrd.ab.ca before the May 1.



Anyone interested in applying for the Eveline Charles Academy is encouraged to apply online to ecacademy.com/peaceriver.



Enrolment is open for the July 2019 intake.



Charles established Bianco Nero as a premier Edmonton beauty salon in the 1980s and was rebranded Eveline Charles in 2000.



Eveline Charles Salons and Spas has four locations in Edmonton and Calgary.