Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP make substantial drug seizure

Edmonton, Alberta – On August 25, 2017 Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP Drug section executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the west end of Edmonton and seized a substantial amount of drugs, including Carfentanil.

As a result of following up on a tip, on August 24 a male was arrested by the RCMP Drug Section. Information gleaned during the arrest led to the execution of a warrant at his residence. Another male located in the residence was arrested by RCMP members. On August 25, an authorized search of the residence was conducted by the RCMP.

In the course of this search, RCMP seized a large amount of drugs, as well as handguns, prohibited weapons and approximately $45,000 cash.

28-year-old Daniel Gleason and 22-year-old Kevin Gleason, both of Edmonton, are each facing 14 criminal charges.

Charges include: Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x5 counts); possession of property obtained by crime; firearms charges (x6 counts); possession of prohibited weapon, conducted energy weapon; and possession of prohibited weapon, brass knuckles.

Both subjects have been released from custody on bail and are scheduled to appear in court next on September 25, 2017 at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Edmonton.