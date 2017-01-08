End of year message

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Dubois

FCSS Director

Another magnificent year has passed with many memories and many great new opportunities for this amazing region!

For those of you who aren’t aware of who we are a little summary. Smoky River Family and Community Support Services is a partnership between the provincial government and the five municipalities in the Smoky River region including the Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130, Town of McLennan, Town of Falher, Village of Donnelly and the Village of Girouxville.

Our Mandate is to develop locally driven preventative social initiatives to enhance the well-being of individuals, families and communities…….what this means is that FCSS is here for you!

Our Vision is to build strong communities through positive, caring interaction and mutual respect…….what this means is that FCSS is here for you!

Bottom line is that FCSS is here for you! FCSS has been here for many years and we look forward to becoming a regular part of all members in all of the communities and to put our programs into focus for you!

Don’t forget to check us out on Facebook for up to date programming!!! Have questions feel free to email us at srfcss@live.ca or call (780) 837-2220.