Elections to be held for M.D., Town of Falher

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
@SmokyRiverExprs
Nomination day for municipal elections in Alberta was Sept. 18, and two elections will be held within the Smoky River region on Oct. 16.
Two wards in the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 are open to the ballot, and the Town of Falher has eight candidates running for seven seats.
All seats for the Town of McLennan and the Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville are filled, and their councils are declared by acclamation. Here is the breakdown for each municipality.
M.D. of Smoky River No. 130
There will be elections held in Wards 1 and 4
. Ward 1, Donald Gosselin
. Ward 1, Denis Guindon
. Ward 2, Raoul Johnston, Councillor
. Ward 3, Donald Dumont
. Ward 4, Marc Bremont
. Ward 4, Luc Levesque
. Ward 5, Robert Brochu
. Ward 6, Andy Trudeau
Village of
Girouxville
. Carmen Ewing (incumbent)
. Alain Dion
. Benjamin Dion
. Ernest Johnson
. Kelly Elliot
Town of Falher
. Gary Braithwaite (incumbent)
. Lindsay Brown
. Donna Buchinski (incumbent)
. Bradley Drouin
. Robert Lauze
. Rene Limoges (incumbent)
. Sandra Primeau (incumbent)
. Geoff Turnquist
Town of McLennan
. Mayor Michele Fournier
. Leo Giroux (incumbent)
. Sue Delaurier
. Marie-Anne Jones
. Dwayne Stout (incumbent)
. Eckhard Christian (incumbent)
. Isaac Kocherla
Margaret Jacob, an incumbent, withdrew her nomination. As a result, all seven seats on council have been filled, so they are declared by acclamation.
Village of Donnelly
The Village of Donnelly has all five positions filled:
. Brian Labrecque (incumbent)
. Myrna Lanctot (incumbent)
. Vance Yaremko (incumbent)
. Aubrey Stenhouse Jr.
. Mac Olsen
The nominations for the Donnelly council closed at noon of Sept. 20. The new council is declared by acclamation.
Trustee positions
Holy Family Catholic Regional Division:
. Ward 2 – McLennan Gary Fisher is acclaimed.
High Prairie School Division No. 48:
. Lynn Skrepnek and Karin Scholl, both are acclaimed.