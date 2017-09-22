Elections to be held for M.D., Town of Falher

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Nomination day for municipal elections in Alberta was Sept. 18, and two elections will be held within the Smoky River region on Oct. 16.

Two wards in the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 are open to the ballot, and the Town of Falher has eight candidates running for seven seats.

All seats for the Town of McLennan and the Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville are filled, and their councils are declared by acclamation. Here is the breakdown for each municipality.

M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

There will be elections held in Wards 1 and 4

. Ward 1, Donald Gosselin

. Ward 1, Denis Guindon

. Ward 2, Raoul Johnston, Councillor

. Ward 3, Donald Dumont

. Ward 4, Marc Bremont

. Ward 4, Luc Levesque

. Ward 5, Robert Brochu

. Ward 6, Andy Trudeau

Village of

Girouxville

. Carmen Ewing (incumbent)

. Alain Dion

. Benjamin Dion

. Ernest Johnson

. Kelly Elliot

Town of Falher

. Gary Braithwaite (incumbent)

. Lindsay Brown

. Donna Buchinski (incumbent)

. Bradley Drouin

. Robert Lauze

. Rene Limoges (incumbent)

. Sandra Primeau (incumbent)

. Geoff Turnquist

Town of McLennan

. Mayor Michele Fournier

. Leo Giroux (incumbent)

. Sue Delaurier

. Marie-Anne Jones

. Dwayne Stout (incumbent)

. Eckhard Christian (incumbent)

. Isaac Kocherla

Margaret Jacob, an incumbent, withdrew her nomination. As a result, all seven seats on council have been filled, so they are declared by acclamation.

Village of Donnelly

The Village of Donnelly has all five positions filled:

. Brian Labrecque (incumbent)

. Myrna Lanctot (incumbent)

. Vance Yaremko (incumbent)

. Aubrey Stenhouse Jr.

. Mac Olsen

The nominations for the Donnelly council closed at noon of Sept. 20. The new council is declared by acclamation.

Trustee positions

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division:

. Ward 2 – McLennan Gary Fisher is acclaimed.

High Prairie School Division No. 48:

. Lynn Skrepnek and Karin Scholl, both are acclaimed.