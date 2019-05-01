Elections Alberta releases official results for the 2019 Provincial General Election

Express Staff

A record number of votes were cast in the provincial general election at 1,905,520.



A record number of electors also chose to vote in advance polls, with 36.7% of electors who voted, choosing this voting option.



This record number of voters in advance is the highest seen in any Canadian federal, provincial or territorial election.



Additionally, of the electors that chose to vote in advance 31.8% took advantage of the new ‘Vote Anywhere’ feature.



To see the results visit elections.ab.ca and select ‘view official results‘.



