Election update – M.D. of Smoky River, Town of McLennan and the Village of Donnelly

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Here is the list of candidates for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130.

There will be elections held in Wards 1 and 4

. Ward 1, Donald Gosselin, Councillor

. Ward 1, Denis Guindon, Councillor

. Ward 2, Raoul Johnston, Councillor

. Ward 3, Donald Dumont, Councillor

. Ward 4, Marc Bremont, Councillor

. Ward 4, Luc Levesque, Councillor

. Ward 5, Robert Brochu, Councillor

. Ward 6, Andy Trudeau, Councillor

Town of McLennan

Here is the updated list for the Town of McLennan

. Mayor Michele Fournier (corrected from previous story)

. Leo Giroux (incumbent)

. Sue Delaurier

. Marie-Anne Jones

. Dwayne Stout (incumbent)

. Eckhard Christian (incumbent)

. Isaac Kocherla (corrected from previous story)

Margaret Jacob, an incumbent, has withdrawn her nomination.

As Jacob has withdrawn her nomination, all seven seats on council have been filled, so they are declared by acclamation.

Village of Donnelly

The Village of Donnelly has all five positions filled. They are as follows:

. Brian Labrecque (incumbent)

. Myrna Lanctot (incumbent)

. Vance Yaremko (incumbent)

. Aubrey Stenhouse Jr.

. Mac Olsen

The nominations for the Donnelly council closed at noon of Sept. 20. The new council is declared by acclamation.

