Edmonton International Airport RCMP investigating security breach

Express Staff

RCMP at the Edmonton International Airport are investigating a security breach where a male passenger did not wait for authorization to board his flight, and instead ran down the boarding ramp and on to the plane.



The plane was not occupied by any passengers at the time, and the flight crew was onboard in the process of completing their pre-flight briefings.



The male uttered threats to the crew and, fearing for their safety, the flight crew safely removed themselves from the plane.



The male then caused damage to a door on the aircraft before police arrived and took the male into custody without further incident.



A 41-year-old male is presently in police custody and charges are pending.