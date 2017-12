Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The main gym at Ecole Routhier in Falher was filled to capacity in the evenings of Dec. 12 and 13, as children and families attended the English Christmas concert the first night and the French Christmas concert the second night.

Here are some photos from both concerts and look for a story about them in the Dec. 20 edition of the Smoky River Express. Also, look for a series of videos about each concert on the Express’ Facebook page.