Ecole Routhier holds Remembrance Day service

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

Students at Ecole Routhier, along with guests, converged in the main gym at 10:45 a.m. on November 9 for the annual Remembrance Day service.

Among the dignitaries were Fire Chief Marcel Maure, paramedics and several officers from the McLennan RCMP Detachment.

Also present was Darrell Duffy of the Royal Canadian Legion.

The event opened with students entering the gym bearing flags and the guests

were behind them.

Several classes highlighted the meaning of Remembrance Day with poems and songs, including ‘In Flanders Fields’. (Check below for two videos of the event.)

At the end of the event, the flag bearers and guests marched out of the gym and the students returned to their classes.

