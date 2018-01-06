Ecole Heritage’s Christmas concert

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The gym at Ecole Heritage was filled to capacity on Dec. 21, 2017, as children and families sat down to lunch and to enjoy a Christmas concert later.



Volunteers served the lunch, consisting of turkey, mashed potato, a meat pie, mixed vegetables and dessert. The tables were covered with the colours of Christmas and children’s artworks in Rudolf’s likeness.



French Christmas music filled the air over lunch, such as ‘O Christmas Tree’ and ‘Gloria in excelsis deo’.



The stage was adorned with Christmas ornaments, trees, poinsettas and a snowman.