Ecole Heritage science fair covers the spectrum

The evidence from a wide variety of scientific enquires was on exhibit at the Ecole Heritage Grades 7 to 9 science fair on the afternoon of March 7.

The scope of the research was broad and meticulous with students at the fair eager to give a detailed account of their process and their findings.

For instance, Isabelle Thibault and Mia Maisonneuve gave a thorough dissertation on their research into what makes hair grow and what determines its various characteristics such as being straight, wavy or curly.

Thibault and Maisonneuve discovered through their research that the type of hair a person has depends on the shape that person’s hair follicles.

“We wanted to know why hair grew even if it is not alive and then we wanted to know why one of us has curly hair and the other has straight and what predicts one hair type. We discovered that the shape of the follicle determines the type of hair that grows.”

When asked about how they verified their research they said they went to great lengths to vet the information.

“We looked things up on Wikipedia but the answers on Wikipedia can be changed so we made sure we had reliable, valid information.”

Still dealing with hair, Thomas Yaremko’s exhibit looked at using household items for colouring hair, and had a wig dyed with coffee and beats to show how he reached an interesting outcome that gave the hair a professional look with interesting shade and colouring.

Two other students Justin Aubin and Joshua St. Andre researched Alzheimer’s, and Aaqilah Charron and Alexanne Fillion examined the causes of progeria disease, a condition that causes premature aging.

Other exhibits at the science fair included research into areas such as skin hygiene and acupuncture.