Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Friends of the Falher Library held their annual Easter bake at the library on April 13.

The baked goods included cakes, cookies and cupcakes. The public dropped off their baked goods on April 12 and 13 for the sale.

All proceeds from the event will go to programs and amenities for the library.

There was also a draw for an Easter draw basket at the end of the sale. The winner will be announced at a later date.