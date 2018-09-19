Ducks Unlimited Canada to host banquet in Falher Oct. 20

Ducks Unlimited Canada

News release

Over 140 people are expected at the annual Ducks Unlimited Canada Smoky River banquet which will take place at the Centre Chevalier (Knights of Columbus Hall) in Falher on October 20, 2018. The annual dinner and live auction is a highly anticipated event in the region and raises much needed funds for wetland conservation.



New committee chair Mark Heckbert is excited to describe some of the changes to this year’s event.



“The committee wanted to make a number of changes to the evening format in order to create a really fun and enjoyable night out. These include: a deluxe catered meal, china place settings, change in venue to provide more space, round dinner tables, and to supplement the live and silent auction and raffles, some games of skill will be added. It’s really a hybrid event with something for everyone. Oh, and yes, there will be a few surprises!”



The annual Ducks Unlimited merchandise at each fundraising event has been a successful format for many years.



“We wanted to increase the merchandise at the event and include donations from local folks, giving them an opportunity to showcase what we have here and a chance to promote locally” says Heckbert. “The response for donations has been tremendous! We live in such a generous community, so diverse and helpful. Most importantly, people see the value in promoting a good cause and getting together to celebrate our natural gifts.”



Heckbert points to a number of experiences in talking to prospective donors-



“People are so passionate about wildlife here, it’s an important part of many people’s identity, they just want to help in some way and their donation means a lot. We’ve had several significant monetary and merchandise donations, and many smaller contributions.



“Some days it’s bit overwhelming, very inspiring to see the community support. Everyone knows that water is life, that healthy wildlife populations are an indication of quality of life, that yes while we all work hard to earn a living; much of it from the land, balance is critical.”



“Tickets are selling fast,” says Heckbert. “It’s truly a regional event, with people planning to come from many surrounding communities. People are pretty excited and ready for a party!”



Proceeds from the annual banquet and auction support Ducks Unlimited Canada’s efforts to conserve wetlands through habitat conservation, scientific research and public education projects all across the country. The dinner is a fun event and the auction is always chock full of really great items such as wildlife prints by well-known Canadian artists, all types of gear for the outdoors enthusiast, furniture, firearms and many items donated from local businesses.



The committee will continue to receive donations and sponsorship up to the event date on October 20. For tickets or more information, call Mark Heckbert at (780) 523-0979.