Marg McCuaig-Boyd, the NDP MLA for Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley, was at the constituency office in Falher on Dec. 9 for an open house.

McCuaig-Boyd had coffee and cookies on hand for her visits with the public, who took the opportunity to chat with her as well. McCuaig-Boyd was to hold a similar open house at the constituency office in Fairview on Dec. 16.