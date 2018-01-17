Drive safely at intersections



Spotlight Staff

All road users, especially drivers of automobiles, are being advised by the Government of Alberta to use precaution at intersections.

An average of 64 people die and 8,044 are injured annually in intersections across the province, according to the Office of Traffic Safety, says a news release dated Jan. 3.

Three of the top five driver errors occur at intersections: improper left turns, committing a stop sign violation and disobeying a traffic signal.

“Too many people get hurt or killed at intersections and we want to change that,” Transportation Minister Brain Mason says.

“Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians all have a role to play to decrease the chances of a collision.

“I hope that everyone will be more aware when approaching intersections and will do what they can to make sure they keep themselves safe, and ensure the safety of others.”

RCMP and other police services in Alberta echo the message.

“Safety at intersections requires both drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious,” says Supt. Gary Graham, officer in charge of Alberta Traffic Services.

“For drivers, always look before proceeding through intersections, regardless of the traffic light colour, and when making a right turn, check for pedestrians.

“For pedestrians, always make eye contact with the drivers before crossing the street.

“If we work together, we can improve safety at intersections.”

Quick facts:

-Overall, about 86 per cent of all collisions are caused by driver error.

Paying attention and making safe decisions is important to reducing collisions.

-In Alberta, failure to stop at a stop sign results in a $388 fine and three demerits.

At a stop sign, drivers must come to a complete stop.

The wheels of the vehicle must not be moving before proceeding safely through the intersection.

A complete stop gives drivers the opportunity to look for oncoming traffic, pedestrians or cyclists.

-Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk carries a fine of $776 and four demerit points.

-When vehicles arrive at a four-way stop sign, allow the vehicle that arrived first to proceed first.

If vehicles arrive simultaneously, right of way is given to the vehicle on the right, while left-turning vehicles yield to approaching traffic.

-The proper procedure for executing a turn is to signal first to provide reasonable warning to other drivers of your intention.

Then, check traffic and conditions on both left and right and left again before making the turn.

-Treat red lights the same as a stop sign, even if you are turning right at an intersection. Stop and check for pedestrians or other traffic, and only proceed when it’s safe.