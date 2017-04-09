Driftpile career fair helps job search

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Opportunities for jobs and career training in the region were promoted at the Driftpile Career Fair on March 23.

“We wanted to show students and people the opportunities for employment and training in our region,” says Sandee Willier, who co-ordinated the event hosted by Driftpile First Nations Education under co-ordinator Lori Retzlaff Giroux.

“We want to encourage youth to continue their education and take on a trade after graduation.”

A total of 11 exhibitors participated.

“We selected those exhibitors because they were mainly local and some are bigger companies with many different departments and opportunities,” Willier says.

She says the event was a “great success” and employers and job-seekers were able to connect.

“We thank all the vendors who participated and those who attended,” Willier says.

Participating exhibitors included:

-Aspen Leaf Energy Limited;

-ATCO Electric;

-Alberta Agriculture and Forestry in High Prairie;

-Alberta Works;

-High Prairie Forest Products;

-Lakeshore Regional Police Service;

-Lakeshore Regional Police Service Victim Services;

-Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council;

-LSLIRC Child and Family Services;

-Northern Lakes College;

-Real Country radio in High Prairie and Lake FM in Slave Lake.