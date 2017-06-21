Drefs co-ordinates curriculum for HPSD

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Julia Drefs has been appointed the new curriculum co-ordinator for High Prairie School Division.

She will be responsible to prepare and plan for the new curriculum for early childhood studies to Grade 4 that is proposed to unfold in September 2018, says an HPSD news release.

“Julia has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be a definite asset to the division,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

Drefs will ensure that division assessment practices support the new curriculum, improve the division’s permeation of Indigenous knowledge into the curriculum, and will work collaboratively with the HPSD district principal as HPSD improves assessment practices.

Employed with HPSD since 1992, she has taught at both High Prairie Elementary and Prairie River Junior High School.

She has four years of administration experience as principal of Prairie River for three years and one year as vice-principal.

Drefs was also the HPSD mentor-coach for six years from 2008 to 2014.

She has a diploma in Education from McGill University, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario, and is completing her Master of Education through the University of Prince Edward Island.

Her wealth of experience extends further, including a Cognitive Coaching Certificate.

Drefs also served in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves from 1987-1991 and in the summer of 1995 and a trained instructor and examiner for the Diplôme d’études en langue française (DELF).