Dr. Simon Eriki will be leaving the area to further his studies

Dr. Simon Eriki will be going to Fort McMurray to study and do some courses at end of September.

He will be gone till next September, 2018. He will be doing courses and training to become a General Surgeon and Obstetrics.

He will spend his year in Fort McMurray and will return to northern Alberta to the new hospital in High Prairie where his contract will be.

Dr. Owanga will be taking over the Falher Medical Clinic and Dr. Eriki’s patients when he leaves for Fort McMurray.

There will be a new doctor that will be in the McLennan Medical Clinic in December working with Dr. Peter De Wet.

Dr. Eriki will miss his patients and the community that grew on him and has been his home.