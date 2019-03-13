Don’t mistake a shamrock for any old clover



Much like New York City’s Empire State Building or Egypt’s great pyramids are in their respective countries, the shamrock is an icon in Ireland that has grown to symbolize Irish heritage and culture.



Many products, sports teams and businesses with ties to Ireland feature shamrocks in their logos.



So it should come as no surprise that shamrocks also are a major part of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.



After all, this is a day to pay homage to Ireland’s patron saint – as well as the country itself.



The Irish are quite protective of their shamrocks, and some are quick to point out that shamrocks and certain clovers, including the supposedly lucky four-leaf clover, are not interchangeable.



Some botanists will agree.



All shamrocks are clovers, but not all clovers are shamrocks.



The home and garden resource The Spruce indicates that the term “shamrock” comes from the Gaelic word seamrog, meaning “little clover.”



There is no consensus as to which species of clover is the true shamrock.



However, many botanists agree that the white clover (Trifolium repens) is the shamrock.



However, the lesser trefoil, or hop clover, the black medick and red clover all can be contenders.



Four-leafed clovers of any variety are not shamrocks and should not be portrayed as such.



That is because the shamrock is a three-leafed sprout that was believed to be utilized by St. Patrick to demonstrate the principle behind the Holy Trinity.



St. Patrick, pointing to the three leaflets united by a common stalk, used this visual analogy to spell out the mystery of Christianity’s doctrine of three entities making up one Lord: God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.



Therefore, for all of the purported good luck finding a four-leaf clover may bring – based on mythology imparted by ancient Celts called Druids – it cannot be passed off as a shamrock.



Both clovers and shamrocks hold special meaning to the Irish.



However, it is the three-leaf variety of clover that defines the shamrock.