PICs – Donnelly playground Regalo a place to take your kids to play

Village of Donnelly Playground has a bit of everything to keep your children having fun. From a rock climbing wall to slides and swings, you can come and relax while your children enjoy some fun and fresh air. If you're looking for a park in the area give this one a try. A pumptrack is a structure with an undulating surface that uses an up and down motion to propel a bicycle forward without pedaling. It is ideal for helping kids maintain balance while improving their confidence when riding a bike.The structure can be used by people of all ages and is suitable for bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards. The pumptrack is also a fun, positive way of bringing small children, teenagers, parents and the entire community together and people from other communities in the region are welcome.