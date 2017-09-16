Donnelly council passes motion proposing amalgamation of water & waste commissions

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The council for the Village of Donnelly will take a proposal to the Smoky River Regional Council Committee, to amalgamate the Smoky River Regional Waste Management Commission and the Smoky River Regional Water Management Commission, under a utilities commission.

Council passed a motion for the proposal during their special meeting on Sept. 5.

Candidates Handbook

Those interested in running for the Donnelly council can pick up the Candidates Handbook at the village office.

The Candidates Handbook gives potential residents an idea of what being a councillor involves, describes their role and details the level of commitment as to the number of meetings it will require. It also includes the nomination form.

The deadline to submit nominations is 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18.