Village of Donnelly monthly council meeting – Summary for February 6, 2017

Audited financial statement

Jean Sylvain of Sylvain & Company presented the Audited Financial Statement at the meeting. Council then approved the Audited Financial Statement. Copies of the statement will be available for the public likely in a week or two.

Appointment of Auditors

Council moved to appoint Sylvain and Company to do the 2017 audit.

Concerto open house date

Tentative date has been rescheduled to host the Open house for CONCERTO to welcome the Village of Donnelly as a member.

The date chosen is March 30, 2017. Yet to be confirmed by all parties.

Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency – Regional Subdivision Appeal Board

The Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency survey to find out which municipalities are interested in a regional subdivision appeal board was discussed. Council has shown interest in the regional subdivision appeal board, due to the changes in the MGA.

Bylaw #08-05 Regulate the Collection, Removal and Disposal of Waste, Refuse, Ashes, Recycle Materials and Organic Waste in the Village of Donnelly

This bylaw was reviewed and discussion on how it will have to be amended to accommodate the new garbage carts. Council will continue to work on revising this bylaw.

Complaints

Inquiry on snow removal in green zone received as information by council.

Next regular meeting

Next regular meeting scheduled for March 20, 2017.