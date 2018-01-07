Donnelly mayor offers reflections on 2017, looks forward to 2018

Mayor Myrna Lanctot

Village of Donnelly

Another year becomes history; I hope you and your family had a great year and have many great memories to reflect upon from 2017. Many celebrations took place throughout 2017; we took part in the Honey Festival parade, the grand opening of the Smoky River Emergency Service Building. The Senator’s Contribution Award was presented to Pauline Therriault for the great contributions she has given this community.



The 2017 population census was released, and the Village of Donnelly was excited to see that our population has significantly increased from 305 to 342 residents. Also, many new businesses emerged in 2017, such as Li’l Deb’s Tea House, Maher Auto; Repair shop/car dealership and Anchalee’s Cuisine.



Donnelly’s staff and council were very busy throughout the year; hydrant repairs took place, many letters were written around different issues like the electoral boundary, and AHS air ambulance operations. Water breaks were repaired, a greenhouse gas inventory report was completed and many bylaws and policies were reviewed throughout the year. Preliminary work on back alley water issues and road resurfacing took place late this past fall.



Donnelly took part in a pilot project with Smoky River Regional Golf Course and continues to fund the FCSS and their transportation program, the Guy Donnelly Sportex, the Falher Regional Intermunicipal Library, the Smoky River Airport, the Smoky River Regional Economic Development and other great programs that service our community’s residents. Many grants were applied for, including the Municipal Asset Management Program Grant.



AUMA Spring Mayor’s Caucus included the minister’s dialogues, workshops on broadband (internet access), Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding, preparing for legalization of marijuana, climate change- federal and provincial policy changes, implications of carbon levy, Municipal Government Act (MGA) changes, just to name a few of the sessions that were available.



A community phone survey was completed in September; thank you to those who took part. Council will be using this information during future meetings as well as during our strategic planning session.



November was the annual AUMA Convention where many education sessions were attended and resolutions were voted upon. Discussions around the marijuana legalization issues were talked about by the RCMP. Open dialogs with the Federal Minister of Transportation as well as many provincial ministers and the Premiere of Alberta were in attendance.



Change is inevitable and the community saw this when the blue store known as Henra’s came down and a fire consumed an auto repair shop. New garbage cans were distributed throughout the village and the old recycle bins were relocated on the south side of the Guy Donnelly Sportex parking lot.



This fall a new Council was acclaimed: returning Councillor Vance Yaremko was voted in as Deputy Mayor, Councillor Brian Labrecque returned for another term, and Councillor Aubrey Stenhouse along with Councillor Mac Olsen are the new smiling faces on council. I was re-elected as Mayor; thank you village residence and council for your continued support. Council and staff continue to be committed to the Village of Donnelly residences to ensure our community stays safe and viable. Staff and Council wish you and your family great new memories in 2018.