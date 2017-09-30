Donnelly council gives three readings to waste collection bylaw

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

During their meeting on Sept. 18, the council for the Village of Donnelly gave all three readings to the Waste Collection Bylaw.

Council also passed the Water, Wastewater, Garbage and Recycling Policy, and gave all three readings to the Vehicle and Pedestrian Bylaw.

Tree replacements

Council approved a resident’s request to remove two Maple trees on a boulevard and transplant to others into that same space. However, the replacement Maple trees cannot be deep rooted.

Next council meeting

The Village of Donnelly will hold their next council meeting in the evening of Oct. 16.