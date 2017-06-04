Donnelly council passes $691,179 budget

CAO Rita Maure

Village of Donnelly

Delegate Georgia Illiou gave an annual report in a Power Point presentation and council received it as information, along with the audited financial statements for FCSS and Smoky River Community Transportation Program.

Council accepted the Municipal Sustainability Initiative grant from Alberta Municipal Affairs amended Memorandum of Agreement to extend funding for two more years.

During their meeting on May 15 council approved the operating budget of $691,179 for 2017.

Council also gave all three readings to Bylaw No. 17-02, setting the property taxes. All property taxes must be paid in full by July 31.

Council kept the minimum tax at the same rate, the mill rate was decreased for both Residential and Commercial by .409 of a mill.

The 2017 Municipal mill rate for Residential is 11.027076 mills and Commercial is 15.17156 mills (excluding Heart River Housing and School mill rates).

As part of the budget process and due to the carbon tax, council also approved the recycling fee increase of .35 cents per unit, as per Bylaw 13-05 Schedule A.

Council approved to match funds that are raised by Donnelly in Blossom committee.

Council approved the joint regional application for Federation of Canadian Municipalities – Asset Management Program grant to enhance the current Alberta Collaboration Project grant received.

Council will participate in the Northern Alberta Elected Leaders Priority Issues Survey.

Council has nominated two individuals for the Senator’s Contribution Award.

Due to time, council tabled the remaining items to May 19, 2017 special meeting, and this meeting was adjourned at 10:04 p.m.

The May 17, 2017 meeting:

. Falher Intermunicipal Library bylaw amendments were approved by Council.

. Audited Financial Statement for the Regional Physician Recruitment & Retention Project was approved by council.

. Council received the invitation for the grand opening of the Emergency Services Station on June 23, 2017.

. Council received as information the RCMP Statistics Report for January to March 2017 and will sign the Acknowledgement of Consultation on the Priority Issues for April 2017 to March 2018.

The priorities are:

1. Crime Reduction initiative – Reduce Property Crime – Mischief & Theft.

2. Enhanced Road Safety through Impaired Driving Enforcement.

. Council will nominate an organization for the Alberta Recreation & Parks Association A. V. Pettigrew award.

. Council directed Administration to prepare a Donnelly Newsletter, watch for it in the near future with your utility bills, on the bulletin board in the Post Office and on our website.

. Council discussed the drainage complaint received, and will be engaging the assistance of an engineer to review all problem back alleys and pavement on Gravel Ave.