Donnelly council needs more candidates to run for office

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Sept. 18 was nomination day for municipal elections in Alberta, and the Village of Donnelly still needs candidates.

A minimum of five people, the mayor and four councillors, are required to serve the community.

The municipal office was open 10 a.m. to noon that day, but no one had come forward to put their names up for nomination.

The deadline was extended to Sept. 19 and three people had submitted their names by the deadline.

However, two more candidates are still required and the municipal office will be open from 10 a.m. to noon of Sept. 20 for anyone else wishing to put their names forward.

The nomination package is available at the municipal office and five signatures are required for the nomination paper. Both the candidates and the signatories must reside in Donnelly.

For more information, contact CAO Rita Maure at (780) 925-3835.