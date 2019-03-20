Donnelly council briefs

Donnelly Council Special Meeting March 5, 2019

Council had a presentation from Vicinia Planning and Engagement Inc., consultant hired by the Village to work on the Municipal Development Plan.

This is a work in progress and will require input from the public in the near future.

Please stay tuned for open house dates.

Donnelly Council Meeting March 11, 2019 Summary

Delegation from Steve Eppley and Diane Chiasson discussed future of Broadband in our area.

Next meeting council will receive a Memorandum of Understanding and decide to commit to this project.



*****



Council supported the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) request to create a Resource Communities of Canada Coalition with other municipal associations across Western Canada to facilitate a coordinated approach to represent municipal resource development interests across the country.

Their first goal is to educate and advocate at the Federal Canadian Municipalities (FCM) level

1. Advocate for a responsible resource industry.

2. Ensure municipal perspectives are being heard on issues impacting resource development.

3. Share factual information regarding resource development interests.



*****



Council was pleased that the current government extended the Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) funding through to 2021-22 fiscal year.

Council moved to sign the amended Memorandum of Agreement for this grant.



*****



Delegation Sargent Mark Hall came to meet and greet the council, and present statistical data and discuss priorities for the upcoming year.



*****



Council will have a Special Meeting on April 9, 2019 to discuss the proposed Municipal Asset Management Plan, first draft. Also, should time permit, the first draft of the budget.



*****



Next regular meeting will be rescheduled to Tuesday April 23rd, 2019.