Summary of Donnelly Council meeting April 23

“Good Drivers Reward Program”

Delegation from Cst. N. Fournier to present to council the “Good Drivers Reward Program”. Council is in support of any community involvement that the RCMP can provide, however due to financial constraints no financial contribution is available for this initiative.

Falher Friendship Corner

Falher Friendship Corner Association Director, Carol L’Abbé, and board member Jacqueline Maisonneuve were delegates to request support for the FFCA house project. Council will send a letter of support for the house project.

Voyent Alert Communication Software

Council has approved the participation in a regional program to purchase the Voyent Alert Communication Software with the 4 other municipalities within the M.D. of Smoky River #130. This software will allow each municipality to send out notices to their residents on urgent notification or informational purposes. Notices such as a water break to advise who will have water supply interruption, or when the date change for the next council meeting. Municipalities will be able to select only their residents to be notified. Watch for information to be coming forward shortly.

Smoky River Community Transportation

Council has approved to fund the Smoky River Community Transportation program to the same amount as in previous years.

Peace Regional Subdivision and Development Appeal Board

Council has approved entering into an agreement with a group of municipalities in the North to provide the Municipal Government Act mandated requirement to form a Subdivision and Development Appeal Board. The agreement will be known as the Peace Regional Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

Weed Inspectors and Appeal Committee

Council have appointed the M.D. of Smoky River #130 Weed Inspectors and Appeal Committee. This is an area that the M.D. of Smoky River #130 assist urban municipalities with meeting requirements of the Government Acts.

Alberta Environmental Protection – Waterworks Inspection Report

Council received as information the WaterWorks Inspection Report, provided by Alberta Environmental Protection.