Diva Bookkeeping n’ Promotions Main Street Falher



Diva Bookkeeping n’ Promotions is an initiative between local business women Val Vien and Diane Dentinger located at what was formerly MarVal Promotions on Main Street Falher.



The new partnership has broadened the concept at the location with Diane Dentinger providing bookkeeping and accounting services to the region and Val Viens continuing to offer embroidery promotions along with selling clothing and knitting and sewing notions.



The store also continues to feature the Falher Mini Market where home-based businesses and vendors can rent tables or booths on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. The store has approximately eleven spaces available.



Home-based businesses are also welcome to bring their products to the Diva store to sell on consignment.



Another important development coming soon is the Smoky River Ag Society sponsored Farmers Market, which will take place at the Diva location on the third Saturday of each month.



Anybody wishing to make enquiries regarding the services and products offered by Diva or Falher Mini Market call Diane or Val at 780-837- 8311.



Diva and Falher Mini Market is located at 031 Main Street, on the corner directly across the street from Club Alouette. The store is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and will also open every third Saturday once the Farmers’ Market begins.