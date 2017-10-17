Decision 2017 – unofficial election results for the Town of Falher and M.D. of Smoky River (updated with GPV results)

Decision 2017 – unofficial election results for the Town of Falher and M.D. of Smoky River

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

October 16 was municipal election day in Alberta, and votes were held in the Town of Falher and two divisions for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130.

Here are the unofficial election results for the Town of Falher, with eight people running for seven seats.

Town of Falher

Candidates Votes

Gary Braithwaite 105 Elected Incumbent

Lindsay Brown 120 Elected Incumbent

Donna Buchinski 147 Elected Incumbent

Bradley Drouin 192 Elected

Robert Lauze 220 Elected

Rene Limoges 177 Elected Incumbent

Sandra Primeau 97 Incumbent

Geoff Turnquist 179 Elected

Here are the unofficial results for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, for Divisions 1 and 4:

M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

Division 1: Votes

Donald Gosselin 108 Elected Incumbent

Denis Guindon 62

Division 4:

Marc Bremont 30 Incumbent

Luc Levesque 59 Elected

GPV STUDENTS VOTE

Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly held their own simulated election on Oct. 12, as part of an all-candidates forum. Several of the candidates for the Falher and M.D. councils made presentations, and some students read prepared statements of the candidates who couldn’t attend the forum.

Here are the results of that election:

Falher council Votes

Geoff Turnquist 102

Brad Drouin 96

Gary Braithwaite 93

Sandy Primeau 93

Rene Limoges 93

Robert Lauze 90

Donna Buchinski 89

Lindsay Brown 86

M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

Division 1: Votes

Donald Gosselin 50

Denis Guindon 30

Division 4:

Marc Bremont 29

Luc Levesque 49

Look for a story about the official results from both elections in the Oct. 25 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, check the Express’ Facebook page for a series of videos of the candidates who participated in the all-candidates forum at GPV on Oct. 12, as well as the students who read the prepared statements.