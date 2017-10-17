Decision 2017 – unofficial election results for the Town of Falher and M.D. of Smoky River (updated with GPV results)

Decision 2017 – unofficial election results for the Town of Falher and M.D. of Smoky River
Mac Olsen
Express Staff
October 16 was municipal election day in Alberta, and votes were held in the Town of Falher and two divisions for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130.
Here are the unofficial election results for the Town of Falher, with eight people running for seven seats.
Town of Falher
Candidates Votes
Gary Braithwaite 105 Elected Incumbent
Lindsay Brown 120 Elected Incumbent
Donna Buchinski 147 Elected Incumbent
Bradley Drouin 192 Elected
Robert Lauze 220 Elected
Rene Limoges 177 Elected Incumbent
Sandra Primeau 97 Incumbent
Geoff Turnquist 179 Elected
Here are the unofficial results for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, for Divisions 1 and 4:
M.D. of Smoky River No. 130
Division 1: Votes
Donald Gosselin 108 Elected Incumbent
Denis Guindon 62
Division 4:
Marc Bremont 30 Incumbent
Luc Levesque 59 Elected
GPV STUDENTS VOTE
Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly held their own simulated election on Oct. 12, as part of an all-candidates forum. Several of the candidates for the Falher and M.D. councils made presentations, and some students read prepared statements of the candidates who couldn’t attend the forum.
Here are the results of that election:
Falher council Votes
Geoff Turnquist 102
Brad Drouin 96
Gary Braithwaite 93
Sandy Primeau 93
Rene Limoges 93
Robert Lauze 90
Donna Buchinski 89
Lindsay Brown 86
M.D. of Smoky River No. 130
Division 1: Votes
Donald Gosselin 50
Denis Guindon 30
Division 4:
Marc Bremont 29
Luc Levesque 49
Look for a story about the official results from both elections in the Oct. 25 edition of the Smoky River Express.
Also, check the Express’ Facebook page for a series of videos of the candidates who participated in the all-candidates forum at GPV on Oct. 12, as well as the students who read the prepared statements.