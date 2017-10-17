Decision 2017 – unofficial election results for the Town of Falher and M.D. of Smoky River (updated with GPV results)

· by ·

Decision 2017 – unofficial election results for the Town of Falher and M.D. of Smoky River

 

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

 

October 16 was municipal election day in Alberta, and votes were held in the Town of Falher and two divisions for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130.

Here are the unofficial election results for the Town of Falher, with eight people running for seven seats.

Town of Falher

Candidates                                                          Votes

Gary Braithwaite                                                   105               Elected Incumbent

Lindsay Brown                                                       120              Elected Incumbent

Donna Buchinski                                                   147               Elected Incumbent

Bradley Drouin                                                      192               Elected

Robert Lauze                                                         220              Elected

Rene Limoges                                                       177               Elected Incumbent

Sandra Primeau                                                      97               Incumbent

Geoff Turnquist                                                    179                 Elected

Here are the unofficial results for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, for Divisions 1 and 4:

M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

Division 1:                                                          Votes

Donald Gosselin                                                    108                 Elected Incumbent

Denis Guindon                                                         62

Division 4:

Marc Bremont                                                         30                 Incumbent

Luc Levesque                                                           59                Elected

GPV STUDENTS VOTE

Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly held their own simulated election on Oct. 12, as part of an all-candidates forum. Several of the candidates for the Falher and M.D. councils made presentations, and some students read prepared statements of the candidates who couldn’t attend the forum.

Here are the results of that election:

Falher council                                                        Votes

Geoff Turnquist                                                          102

Brad Drouin                                                                96

Gary Braithwaite                                                         93

Sandy Primeau                                                           93

Rene Limoges                                                             93

Robert Lauze                                                              90

Donna Buchinski                                                         89

Lindsay Brown                                                            86

M.D. of Smoky River No. 130

Division 1:                                                               Votes

Donald Gosselin                                                          50

Denis Guindon                                                             30

Division 4:

Marc Bremont                                                             29

Luc Levesque                                                              49

 

Look for a story about the official results from both elections in the Oct. 25 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, check the Express’ Facebook page for a series of videos of the candidates who participated in the all-candidates forum at GPV on Oct. 12, as well as the students who read the prepared statements.

Share this post