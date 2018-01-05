Dawson Creek Canucks forced to forfeit four games for using too many imported players

Chris Clegg

NPHL Statistician

The North Peace Hockey League has announced that the Dawson Creek Canucks will have to forfeit four games for using too many imported players. The games include the following:



– Nov. 4 at Manning.



– Nov. 30 vs Grimshaw [home].



– Dec. 2 at High Prairie.



– Dec. 14 vs Grande Prairie [home].



Teams affected will be credited with wins, but all statistics earned will stay.



NPHL President Jack McAvoy explains the matter.



“It has been brought to my attention that the Dawson Creek Canucks of the NPHL have used more than six import players in games this season. According to Hockey Alberta rules, you are allowed only six import players on your roster.”



“Dawson Creek is a team based in British Columbia, but they play in the NPHL, which is under jurisdiction of Hockey Alberta. According to the NPHL Constitution, any matter not dealt with in the Constitution, Hockey Alberta rules will apply.”



“Hockey Alberta bylaws state any player playing hockey outside the province is considered an import. Therefore, any player who played in Alberta last year [2016-17] is considered an import.”



“If the player goes to another province to play hockey, it also means if any of those players return back to Alberta in 2018-19, they will be considered an import.”



“My ruling on this incident is the Dawson Creek Canucks will forfeit the points in games as noted above.”



The Canucks also played seven imports in games vs Falher on Nov. 18, and Dec. 12 vs Grande Prairie. However, the Canucks lost those games so standings are unaffected.