David appointed new principal of Kinuso School

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Golda David has been appointed as the new principal of Kinuso School for the 2017-2018 school year.

She was recently appointed by High Prairie School Division, to succeed Leon Tkachyk, who served the role in the current school year, states a HPSD news release dated May 8.

“We would like to welcome Golda to the division and wish Leon the best in his future endeavours,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

David has nearly 10 years of experience in the classroom and has spent the past year as the acting principal of Nampa Public School.

She notes that she specifically sought out an administrative role in a school serving Indigenous students.

David has previously taught in British Columbia, Quebec and China.

She has a Bachelor of Education from the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Arts History from Laurentian University, and is currently enrolled in a Masters of Education program for Educational Leadership at the University of New Brunswick.

She graduated from Laurentian University Cum Laude.