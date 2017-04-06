Crocheting with Kathy at the McLennan Library on April 18

Express Staff

Need help on a project, beginner to crocheting, or just like to connect with other crocheters? Join us on April 18th at 6:30 p.m.



Contact the library at (780) 324-3767 or librarian@mclennanlibrary.ab.ca for more information.



Knights of Columbus ham bingo April 9



The Knights of Columbus is inviting the public to their ham bingo.



It will be held at Paroisse Ste. Anne Parish in Falher, beginning at 1:30 p.m. on April 9.



For more information, please call Leo Lemire at (780) 837-3565.



All proceeds will go to Smoky River Family Community and Support Services.