Crocheting with Kathy, McLennan Library April 18

Express Staff

Need help on a project, beginner to crocheting, or just like to connect with other crocheters? Join us on April 18th at 6:30 p.m.

Contact the library at (780) 324-3767 or librarian@mclennanlibrary.ab.ca for more information.

Volunteers needed for for Mother’s Day tea service

Laura Leclerc is requesting volunteers to help organize her annual Mother’s Day tea service. The event will be held at the Girouxville community hall on May 13.

Proceeds from the event will go to playground improvements for Girouxville.

For more information, contact Leclerc at (780) 837-1972.