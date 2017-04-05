Crafts Club donates Canada 150 commemorative quilt to Villa Beausejour silent auction

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Villa Beausejour manager, Aline Roy dropped by the McLennan Crafts Club recently to enquire about having a quilt made for a Villa silent auction.

The response from the craft club members was immediately positive and enthusiastic.

“When I asked how much it would cost and told them that I was the manager at the Villa Beausejour they said they were donating it. This is so nice of them to do this, very, very nice.”

The club members usually work on their own individual projects but the commemorative quilt was a collaborative project involving Eleanor Daly, Carole Michaud, Diann Rondeau, Gina Daly and Becki Henderson.

Seeing that 2017 is Canada’s 150th birthday, the club decided on a Canadian motif to mark the occasion.

The craft club members involved in the project will present Aline Roy with the finished product on April 13 and along with other items the quilt will be part of a silent auction at the Villa’s annual family barbeque on June 28. Bidding on the quilt will begin in late April.

“We always have a family barbeque every year and this year we decided we are going to have a big Canada Day birthday party also,” says Roy. “We are having our Canada Day on June 28 because we don’t want to overlap with Town’s celebration.”

The public is welcome throughout the day at the Villa but the evening is a celebration for the family and the residents.

The McLennan Crafts Club meets every second Thursday at the Golden Age Club and anybody who is interested in crafts or has an idea they would like to try they are welcome to drop in.

The club has 5 regular members and others who come occasionally.

The club offers an excellent opportunity to people interested in crafts who are new to the community and would like to get to know likeminded people. All anyone needs are the materials necessary to do their craft.

The club breaks for the at the end of May for the summer and begins again in early October. For more information about the Crafts Club call Eleanor at 780-324-2851 or Gina at 780-324-3509. Updates are also available on Eleanor Daly’s Facebook page.