Council seats are open in Donnelly and Girouxville

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The residents of Donnelly and Girouxville are encouraged to put their names forward to fill one council vacancy in each community.



Vance Yaremko has resigned from the Donnelly council and Ben Dion has resigned from the Girouxville council.



Nomination day for the Village of Donnelly is February 4. Nomination day for the Village of Girouxville is February 25.



You must be a resident of your respective community in order to put your name up for nomination.



For more information, contact the Village of Donnelly office at (780) 925-3825. In Girouxville, contact the municpal office at (780) 323-4270.