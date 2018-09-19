Contract awarded for two bridge replacements

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Griffin Contracting has been awarded contracts to replace two bridges south of Falher.



The contracts are valued at $302,800, plus GST. There are also material purchases for these bridges, which will cost $152,000, bringing the total cost to $454,800.



Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, discussed this as part of his presentation to council during their meeting on Sept. 12.



Cymbaluk also noted that $5,000 will be added to the cost of the assessment for the old High Prairie Bridge, located near Triangle Corner. The M.D. of Smoky River No. 130, Big Lakes County, the M.D. of Greenview and Alberta Transportation are partners in the assessment for the bridge.



Also, work at the airport south of Donnelly has been completed, which included crack sealing and tarmac replacement.



In other news, work will commence on the lift stations for Guy and Jean Cote in the near future. The snowfall last week delayed construction.



Finally, the snowfall last week has delayed construction, gravelling and infrastructure repairs within the M.D. Approximately a dozen recovery projects have to be completed this year. The M.D. is still waiting for the Alberta Government’s decision on whether it will approve its request for disaster funding relief.