Construction to begin soon on 55-plus, “Lifestyle Living,” homes in Falher

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

On April 27, GP Eagle Construction offered a presentation at the Town of Falher Office regarding a proposed 55-plus housing project on lots next to Villa Beausejour.

“The town has been simplifying thing and is ready for us to do something with new, well serviced lots within walking distance of downtown,” says project manager Norm Doucette. “We are going to start with one building, that is two homes and if the interest is there we will proceed from there.”

Construction is due to begin within the month on the homes that will be wheelchair accessible but not obviously so, with the accessibility subtly integrated into an otherwise conventional layout with the doorways and hallways being a little wider and the interior of the walls built to support grab bars if at some point they are required.

There are full basements roughed in for a kitchenette and bathroom, which the purchaser can have fully finished if they required.

“It is best to make that decision when the building is under construction rather than tracking through the floors of a new house later on,” says Leon Maksymchuk, owner of Eagle Homes who has 34 years building experience.

The exterior of the homes are uniform in design and colour with an understanding that the integrity of the shared design is to be maintained to preserve the original aesthetic.

The buyer can stipulate individual modifications to the interior.

The duplex homes have single-stall garages built in the middle to provide a sound barrier and with plank siding as opposed to vinyl they are very attractive looking.

The project is aimed in part at offering farmers who are ready to leave the farm and live in town a viable option.

“A farmer who wants to move off the farm doesn’t have many options right now, other than buy an old house to fix up,” says Doucette.

The floor plan of the homes is between 1030 to 1050 square foot with an equal sized full basement.

GP Eagle is also looking at building in McLennan and Peace River.

While GP Eagle will bring in its own crew to do construction, the plan is to have all building materials purchased locally, making a significant contribution to the local economy.

The project organizers have already met with local suppliers and are confident that the availability of materials and competitive pricing are there for GP Eagle to acquire project materials locally one hundred percent.